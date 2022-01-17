How to stay safe while cleaning up after the storm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After a weekend of frigid temperatures and wind chills below zero, the Twin Tiers braced for winter weather again, only this time it was snow.

This was the first major snowfall of the season with portions of the Southern Tier seeing a foot or more of snow. Portions of Western New York even saw upwards of 18 inches. While the town, county, and state plow crews work to clean up our roads, many residents are starting to clean up their driveways and sidewalks.

Several area hardware stores are selling out of important items and they have seen a steady stream of customers throughout the past week. The Horseheads Do It Center told 18 News they place two main orders for winter supplies. One is in the spring and one during the winter when supplies are running low.

“It is picking up a little bit with people grabbing ice melt snow shovels, ice chippers,” Max Bernhard, floor associate at Horseheads Do It Center, added.

Supply chain backlogs have caused local businesses to wait for more supplies. Do It Center says they will have more snow throwers in on Wednesday.

“Most definitely it [supply] is coming down. We are placing an order for more. We’ll have to wait and see how that supply chain works with the demand,” Bernhard said.

If you have to stick with the old fashion shovel, it can be dangerous. Snow may look light and fluffy, but it can be wet and heavy, especially when it falls in large amounts. As the region cleans up, experts say to take it in chunks and take breaks if needed.

“If you have pretty deep snow, like what we got today, it is probably safer to try to tackle half of it at a time,” Bruce Stropko PT, DPT, OCS, physical therapist with Arnot Health, said.

It is also important to stretch before and after shoveling. Similar to sports, Stropko says warming up is critical to avoiding injury. He also says to avoid stiffness, it is important to stand tall and stretch after finishing the clean-up.

“If you found yourself doing a fair amount of bending forward, the short fix is trying to stand up tall and almost arch backward a couple of times,” Stropko added.

Finally, if you are feeling any pain, it may be a good time to take a break. If the pain subsides, it is okay to head back out and finish the work; however, if it is significant, Stropko recommends making a call to your doctor.

The first storm of the winter has come and gone, leaving the Twin Tiers preparing for what comes back.