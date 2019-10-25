How to vote early in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County residents can begin to vote early starting on Oct. 26.
In Schuyler County, the polling site that has been established is the County Courthouse Building at 105 9th Street in Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Below are the hours for early voting in Watkins Glen:
- Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday, October 28th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
- Tuesday, October 29th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, October 30th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Thursday, October 31st from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
- Friday, November 1st from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
- Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, November 3rd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm