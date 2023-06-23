MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – After getting a $4.5 million grant to bring life to its downtown area, Montour Falls will be holding the first public hearing on plans to revitalize the village.

Montour Falls announced that it would hold a public engagement meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 27, 2023 at the Montour Falls Fire House (111 Lee Street) to get “first-hand knowledge and recommendations from the community.”

The grant was announced in February 2023, and as part of its application for the money, Montour Falls said it plans to build a new housing development, bolster its “main street” atmosphere, invest in infrastructure at the marina, encourage new businesses to open shop, preserve and restore historic buildings, and invest in more walkable, climate-friendly infrastructure.

The Village also said it wants to give a boost to the local economy by “developing complementary programs and services” to the NYS Fire Academy and “maximizing the economic impact of the Catherine Valley Trail.”

If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can weigh in via email by visiting MontourFallsNYF.com