ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re a veteran looking to enjoy a free meal around Veteran’s Day, a local charter school has you covered.

Finn Academy in Elmira announced it will be holding its 9th annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast this week and is inviting local veterans to the sit-down meal and ceremony.

The breakfast will be held Thursday morning, Nov. 9, in the Finn Academy Cafeteria. It will serve coffee, tea, juice, fruit, assorted pastries, pancakes and syrup, home fries, turkey sausage, and a spinach egg and cheese strata. Officials with the school said the veterans will also receive a take-home lunch after the event.

As part of the festivities, after breakfast, the veterans will parade through the school as students hold up signs, wave flags, and cheer as they go by and out to the front lawn of the building where a flag ceremony will be held at 9:40 a.m. with the Veterans Honor Guard.

If you’re looking to attend the breakfast Finn Academy is asking everyone to RSVP before the event by calling 607-737-8040 or by emailing info@finnacademy.com