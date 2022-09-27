BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems.

Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out of Florida airports, including Sandford-Orlando, Punta Gorda, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Bradenton. These cancellations are mostly for Sept. 28 and 29, the airline said.

“Each weather update brings new information, so we are closely monitoring the storm and making schedule adjustments as necessary,” Allegiant said.

The airline is also contacting passengers directly if their flights are affected. The company said customers don’t need to do anything if their flight is cancelled, and they will be refunded within 72 hours.

The company’s severe weather policy is to provide passengers with the choice to change their booking to another flight without an extra fee, receive a voucher for future travel, or receive a refund.

Anyone looking to change their travel plans should call ALlegiant Customer Care at 702-473-2601.

“We expect service to resume later this week,” Allegiant said, “but there are a variety of factors that will go into that decision, including how the airport is impacted by the storm.