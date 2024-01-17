CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital has announced that sponsorships and tickets for its annual Valentine’s Ball are now available.

The fundraising event is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Corning Museum of Glass. The event will feature cocktails, food, music and dessert. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Corning Cancer Center.

The night will begin at 6 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres until 7 p.m. This will be followed by dinner and a program from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music will be performed by Into the Spin from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with dessert taking place at 9 p.m. The event is black tie optional.

Tickets for the event are $150. Sponsorship opportunities vary with VIP, Platinum, Gold and Silver options. For more information about how you can purchase sponsorships or tickets to the ball, visit the Guthrie website or call Guthrie Resource Development at 570-887-4420.