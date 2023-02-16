Note: In the video above, the furniture shown inside the room is new furniture part of the renovations and is not part of the giveaway.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In need of some furniture? The Corning Radisson hotel is giving away furniture of all types for free this weekend as it undergoes an extensive remodel.

The Radisson announced that it will be giving away sofas, chairs, ottomans, mals, mini-fridges, nightstands, mattresses, box springs, and more completely for free on February 18 and 19. The hotel is currently going through renovations as it prepares to become a Hilton hotel later in 2023.

The furniture will be first come, first served.

“We realize that times are tough and everything is expensive,” said Manager Marisa Thomas. “That’s why we’re inviting you to have a shopping spree on us!”

The giveaway runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. Furniture is in the north buildingInterested shoppers should use the back entrance accessible via Tioga Ave.