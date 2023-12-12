ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two more blood drives are coming to the Southern Tier this week to help bolster the area’s blood supply.

Starting tomorrow, Dec. 13, WETM will be promoting two blood drives in partnership with the American Red Cross to help save lives in our area.

The drives will be taking place at the Elmira Country Club at 1538 W. Church St. and the Corning Family YMCA at 127 Center Way from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone who comes to donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and will automatically be entered to win one of 12-holiday prize bundles.

Each bundle contains a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch QLED Amazon Fire TV.

