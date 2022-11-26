HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade.

Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down Main St. for the kickoff parade before the tree lighting across from City Hall.

Kids then had the chance to talk to Santa in his cottage while parents and families could shop at local vendors, buy food, do crafts, and listen to music all afternoon. Kids also had the chance to drop off letters at the North Pole mailbox outside Santa’s cottage.

Santa’s cottage will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, and 17, as well as from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15. Kids can drop off letters at the cottage from the end of November through Dec. 17. The Hornell post office will also set up a North Pole mailbox to accept letters. If you’d like a letter back, HPG said to make sure you include your address on the envelope!