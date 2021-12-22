Hunting privileges revoked for Steuben County man caught baiting again

A deer is seen during a hunting organised by ACCA’s association (Les Associations Communales de Chasse Agreees) on December 16, 2012 in Les Angles, southwestern France. AFP PHOTO / RAYMOND ROIG (Photo credit should read RAYMOND ROIG/AFP via Getty Images)

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornby man has been fined and stripped of his hunting privileges after he was caught baiting deer for the second time in five years.

The New York DEC responded to a complaint of possible baiting in late September 2021. The responding Environmental Conservation Officer confirmed there was someone on the same property who baited deer in 2017, resulting in a ticket.

Officers found a stand on the property baited with a salt block and corn on September 29. They returned on October 2 when they noticed the suspect’s vehicle with a dead buck in the bed of this truck.

The man admitted to shooting the buck from the stand and paid a $500 civil penalty for illegally taking a deer, hunting with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, and placing a salt lick on lands inhabited by deer.

It was his second offense within five years, so the man’s hunting privileges were revoked for the next three years.

The DEC said the deer was donated to a local charity.