CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The flushing of hydrants in the City of Corning may affect water for customers temporarily, but the effects will not be a threat to your health.

The City of Corning Water Department will be flushing city hydrants from Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The City of Corning would like customers to be aware that they may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water during this time.

The discoloration will not pose health problems, but customers should check cold water tap before using. Water discoloration may cause issues for those doing laundry.

Those who notice discolored water are advised to run their cold water until it becomes clear to reduce the risk of discolored water entering their hot water tank.