HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hydrant flushing in Hornell may cause water discoloration for water customers next week.

The City of Hornell will be flushing its hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, Village of North Hornell and the City of Hornell between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30, and continuing until Friday, Oct. 6.

All residents are encouraged to refrain from washing clothes during flushing hours and are reminded to check their water for discoloration before use. If your water is discolored, let the cold water run until the discoloration clears.