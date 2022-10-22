HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has released an announcement regarding hydrant flushing that will impact residents in multiple areas around Hornell this week.

The city will be flushing hydrants in the Town of Hornellsville, the Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell, during the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 28. The hydrants will be flushed from the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in those locations.

The city is encouraging residents to not wash clothes during the flushing hours and to check the water for discoloration before use.

For those that may experience discolored water, the city advises you to let the cold water run until it clears.

Hydrant flushing is a part of the necessary maintenance of the water distribution system, and the city appreciated the public’s cooperation during the flushing time.