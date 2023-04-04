ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Waterboard will be conducting its annual hydrant flushing.

The flushing will begin on April 5 and will continue through April 24, 2023.

“We do the hydro flushing annually in the springtime and the reason that we do it is to help maintain water quality and ensure the working conditional Wallwork hydrants”, said Alyssa Melens the General Manager of the Elmira Waterboard. “You could see some discoloration, but that’s normal. We usually ask people that they run their cold water for a few minutes if the discoloration continues they can call the filter plant. We’re gonna start with the flushing this week and that’ll be on our larger means.”

She adds, “That will be during the week or the workday, the normal workday seven to three. Then the next two weeks it will go from 9 pm to 5 am. And that’ll be on our smaller means and then the larger area that we hit as our highest pressure areas, and that’s the week of April 24.” Alyssa also says, “You can look on our website. It’s got a full schedule by street so you can find out when your flushing is going to be happening near you”

For more information visit Elmira Water Board or call the filter plant at 1607-732-2277