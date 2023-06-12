HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Horseheads began its annual hydrant flushing today.

During the week of June 12, the village will be flushing north of I-86 between Westinghouse Road and the Barrington West subdivision. During the week of June 19, the village will be flushing north of I-86 between North Main Street and Westinghouse Road. For both of these weeks, flushing will be proceeding north. During the week of June 26, the village will be flushing south of I-86 starting with the Orchard Knoll neighborhood and proceeding west.

The Village of Horseheads Water Department is reminding residents that water may be discolored in areas near hydrant flushing. Any discoloration should clear up within one hour. This water discoloration poses no health risks, but it could cause issues with laundry. Residents should avoid doing laundry during hydrant flushing.

The village suggests that residents run their cold taps before using water to check for discoloration during hydrant flushing. If the water is discolored, the village says to run the cold water for several minutes and it should clear up.