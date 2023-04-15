HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell will be flushing fire hydrants this upcoming week.

Hydrants will be flushed in the City of Hornell, the Town of Hornellsville, and the Village of North Hornell between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Sunday, April 16 to Friday, April 21.

The City of Hornell is asking residents to avoid doing laundry while hydrants are being flushed and to check for discoloration before using water. If your water is discolored when you turn on the tap, the city says to run cold water until it runs clear before using it.

The city is also reminding residents that hydrant flushing is necessary for water distribution system maintenance and thanks everyone for their cooperation during flushing.