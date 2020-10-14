Hydrant flushing scheduled in Painted Post, Riverside

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Painted Post will be conducting hydrant flushing starting on Oct. 20 and in the Village of Riverside on Oct. 23.

Flushing schedule

First Day: Areas from Steuben Street west to village line

Second Day: Areas north of the old railroad bed – bike path, West Hill Terrance and upper hill sections

Third Day: Areas from Steuben Street east to village line

Fourth Day: Miscellaneous areas, Village of Riverside

Residents may experience some discolored water and should not draw hot water or wash clothing until the cold water is checked for clarity.

If cold water is discolored, the water department recommends letting it run until it clears.