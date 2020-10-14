Hydrant flushing scheduled in Painted Post, Riverside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elmira_Water_Board_to_flush_hydrants_3_20190408040707

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Painted Post will be conducting hydrant flushing starting on Oct. 20 and in the Village of Riverside on Oct. 23.

Flushing schedule

  • First Day: Areas from Steuben Street west to village line
  • Second Day: Areas north of the old railroad bed – bike path, West Hill Terrance and upper hill sections
  • Third Day: Areas from Steuben Street east to village line
  • Fourth Day: Miscellaneous areas, Village of Riverside

Residents may experience some discolored water and should not draw hot water or wash clothing until the cold water is checked for clarity.

If cold water is discolored, the water department recommends letting it run until it clears.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator