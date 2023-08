HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Interstate 86 is currently closed due to flooding in the area.

Lane closures are currently in place on I-86 at Exit 54 at Latta Brook Road in Horseheads. All lanes are closed due to weather related delays.

Currently, the westbound lane is completely submerged and flowing into the eastbound lane.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving in these conditions.