PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced today that the Interstate 86 westbound off-ramp at Exit 43, Painted Post, will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

NYSDOT says the closure is necessary to make repairs to the pavement. Work is anticipated to last one day, weather permitting.

Variable message boards will direct traffic to use alternate exits.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays.