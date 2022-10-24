ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers headed to work on Tuesday are being reminded that a highway ramp in Erwin will be under construction for several hours.

The DOT announced that the I-99 southbound ramp connecting to SR 417 at Exit 8 in Erwin will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. on October 25.

The ramp will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to open at 2:00 p.m. The DOT said drivers should follow posted detours and expect delays.

The announcement also reminded drivers that fines are doubled in speed zones.