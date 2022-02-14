I love you to pieces… of cheesecake

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Roses are red, violets are blue. If you are in need of a sweet treat, we have just the place for you!

Valentine’s shopping was in full swing Monday across the Twin Tiers. According to the National Retail Federation, the holiday is expected to rake in $23.9 billion nationally with candy being the most purchased item, followed by greeting cards and flowers. Consumers were expected to spend more than $150 dollars per person this year and more than 50 percent of the population was expected to celebrate. These numbers make Valentine’s Day 2022 the second-highest on record.

According to CandyStore.com, New York State residents love a heart-shaped box of chocolates, while Pennsylvanians prefer Valentine’s Day M&M’s.

Here in the Twin Tiers, local bakeries were busy, as customers called in their orders for sweet treats. For Cheesy Dreams Gourmet Cheesecake and Other Things, they were sold out of many flavors by lunchtime but planned to restock before the late afternoon rush.

“We opened at 9 a.m. That’s when we started getting attacked,” owner Charlie Rhodes told 18 News. “People that call in and reserved cheesecakes as well.”

Many of those call-in orders will be picked up or delivered in the afternoon. He also said he is accepting online orders via their website, Doordash or Grubhub.

The most popular flavors at Cheesy Dreams are the strawberry crunch or anything chocolate peanut butter flavor. Rhodes said the strawberry crunch is similar to the ice cream bar that many people eat in the summer.

If you do not have a sweet tooth, a simple greeting card may have been your go-to Valentine’s Day item. Palmer’s Hallmark Store in Elmira Heights was busy all day after a steady stream of customers all week. The store manager said greeting cards were a popular item this year and she believes many people wanted to send a special message because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s more of the heartfelt message. I think a card really says it best,” Shannon Burch, manager at Palmer’s Hallmark Store, added.

One couple at the store said they have been married for nearly 50 years and they believe every day should be special, not just holidays like Valentine’s Day.

“It can’t be always special occasions. You have to make everything fairly special. Never take anything for granted, which is one of the more serious things to consider because you never know what’s ahead of you,” Greg and Rosa Wickham said.