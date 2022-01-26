Ice fishing, skating now open at Park Station

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced that ice fishing and ice skating season at Park Station is now open.

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department declared the season open on January 26, 2022. THe hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. each day. The Buildings and Grounds Department also said that no vehicles, including ATVs, are allowed on the lake.

The park is also open for cross-country skiing and hiking. The activities will remain open for as long as weather permits, and there is no entrance fee to Park Station during the winter months.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. And the Buildings and Grounds Department added that no ice fishing is allowed within 100 feet of the ice skating area. Any questions can be directed to the Department at 607-737-2843.

