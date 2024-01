(WETM) — People who wanted to ice skate in Corning or Elmira on Saturday will have to make other plans.

The Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink in Corning is closing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 due to the winter storm warning. The ice rink is expected to reopen to the public at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The First Arena in Elmira is canceling its Saturday open skate due to the weather as well. Future open skate dates and times can be found on the First Arena’s online calendar.