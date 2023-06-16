BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – After dozens of people turned out to voice their opposition to a proposed truck stop off the I-86 near Sperr Memorial Park, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency is responding to the outcry and saying it will reevaluate the project.

The IDA and Southern Tier Economic Growth issued a press release on June 16, 2023 that laid out facts and figures about the proposed truck stop and addressed community concerns.

According to the IDA and STEG, the truck stop cost between $8 and $10 million and would bring in an extra $750,000 in revenue, money which the IDA said would go toward local schools and infrastructure. The agency also highlighted the number of short-term and long-term jobs the travel plaza would bring, including construction, service, and repair jobs.

“Projects similar to this have served as a catalyst for further development and additional economic opportunities which are desperately needed in New York State, the Southern Tier Region, and Chemung County,” the press release said.

The IDA also said it’s been working on developing the land off the airport exit (Exit 50) since the early 2000s. “The park, and walking trails that have since developed has become a wonderful amenity for the community and Airport Corporate Park,” STEG added.

“This industry is truly a foundational piece our economy and it is absolutely necessary for it to continue to grow and prosper,” the announcement read, saying most businesses rely on trucking for their products.

The announcement further highlighted the company behind the truck stop and its track record with around 40 other locations across the country.

However, the IDA addressed the safety, environmental, and sentimental concerns from the community, saying the company behind the project keeps safety as a top priority at all of its locations.

The CCIDA said it will reevaluate the project and “aspects of it will be reconsidered”, despite having stuck to the truck stop plan all along.

“The CCIDA would like to thank residents for their thoughtful input into this important development,” the announcement read.