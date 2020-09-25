Illegal TV dumping in the Town of Elmira under investigation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the illegal dumping of multiple televisions along County Road 60 in the Town of Elmira.

The Chemung County Department of Public Works says electronics need to be properly recycled because the material and components can be “extremely hazardous to the health of our soil and our water quality.”

Due to Covid-19, Chemung County Electronic recycling events have unfortunately been canceled for fall 2020. Our hope is to hold the recycling events next spring, if the Governor’s office guidance allows for it. Please note there are places in Chemung County where you can recycle these electronics. React Recycling in Horseheads is a great resource for the community to help recycle these electronics properly. For more information on React, please visit their website at http://www.react-e-cycling.com/.







If you have any other questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.