IMAGINE! Public Art in the Plaza kicks off tomorrow

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting tomorrow, the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes is kicking off their inaugural, “IMAGINE! Public Art in the Plaza” in the Corning Civic Center Plaza. The event runs from Thursday through Sunday during the afternoon hours. Local artists, street performers, art installations, theatre, music and dance performances will fill the plaza with art. The event is free and open to the public. bring a picnic and a chair to this family friendly event.

18 News spoke to Connie Sullivan-Blum the Executive Director of The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and shared her vision for the event. “That’s what happens when you have art just happening outside in public spaces. People passing by just stop and enjoy it. So that’s really the purpose of this event, is to demonstrate what can happen, what the culture of the area can be,” said Connie.

For a full schedule of events click here.