Incoming rains and snowpack may lead to flooding this Christmas

This week we are tracking yet another storm heading our way. This time bringing heavy rain, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for our area. Last week we were pummeled with heavy snow which has only had minimal melting so far. Anywhere from one to three feet of snow fell last week and most of it still remains on the ground. Thursday we are anticipating heavy rain to fall at times which, combined with the snowpack, could lead to flooding concerns for our area.

What is imperative to do prior to the onset of this storm is to make sure all storm drains are as clear as possible from snow so the rain that falls and snowmelt will have somewhere to drain. If not, we could see serious and dangerous ponding of water on roadways. It is especially important with this storm to allow for proper drainage as temperatures will quickly drop and any water on roadways will run the risk of turning to ice. It is also imperative to clear as much snow from your roof as possible if you are in the hardest hit areas as the combined weight of snow and rain could lead to roof damage. Be careful and use an honest judgement, if too dangerous seek outside help. Clear roof gutters and downspouts as flood damage is the leading cause of insurance claims. Stick with the 18 Storm Team to track this incoming storm and stay on top of the flood threat.