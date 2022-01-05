Increasing clouds today with some snow showers this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5TH: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

It is a cloudy start to the day with cloud cover building in ahead of a cold front. Some breaks in the clouds are possible late morning and into the early afternoon. Winds are out of the south for most of the day today, so this will help usher in warm air and allow temperatures to be above average today. Highs today reach the low 40s. This evening, the cold front moves through bringing with it some snow showers and a change in wind direction. Winds shift to the west and are a bit breezy. Gusts upwards of 25-30 mph are possible. Snow showers linger into portion of the overnight. Accumulation will be light. Lows tonight are in the low 20s. Dry conditions start our Thursday with some breaks in the clouds. More cloud cover builds in ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure is expected to move up the East Coast Thursday evening and bring light snow to the Twin Tiers. Light snow is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning. General accumulation will be 1-3 inches with most locations being closer to that one inch mark. Higher elevations could pick up more than an inch, so this is why I went with 1-3 inches. Lake-effect snow showers then develop for the rest of Friday.

Drier weather moves in for Saturday with temperatures into the low 30s. Clouds are also on the decrease Saturday as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Another area of low pressure moves in for Sunday. First, a warm front moves in which allows temperatures to be above average into the low 40s and then a cold front moves through. Precipitation wise, we start with a wintry mix and then transition to rain showers. After that cold front moves through late on Sunday, temperatures remain in the 20s for highs for the beginning of the next workweek. Lake-effect snow showers develop on Monday and some spotty snow showers may linger into Tuesday but most will stay dry Tuesday.

Have a lovely day!

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 12

