AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22ND: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:22 PM

Today is another quiet weather day across the Twin Tiers with high pressure in control. Clouds are lingering across parts of the Northern Tier this morning while others are waking up clear. Upper-level moisture increases today and high-level clouds move in. Even with high-level clouds on the increase, we are still able to see some sunshine today. Highs will reach back into the 50s today. Overnight, our next weather maker moves in. We turn mostly cloudy tonight and start to see the slight chance for spotty mixed showers late overnight into early tomorrow morning. For Wednesday, our best chance for showers arrives during the afternoon. This is with an area of low pressure. Temperatures are also closer to average on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Rain showers hold through Wednesday night.

Showers linger Thursday morning before we dry out during the afternoon but clouds stick with us. Thursday is another mild day with highs near 60. Active weather continues into Friday as another disturbance enters the region. Rain showers return for Friday and highs are in the 50s.

Our weekend starts with more shower chances as rain and snow showers move through. These showers linger into early Sunday before we dry out. This weekend is also cooler with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs. Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs on Monday and it is a drier start to the next workweek.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWER EARLY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter