Increasing number of fires in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Turns out there may be a reason for the increase in fire activity over the last several days across the city of Elmira. One contributing factor is the weather. Over the last month the Twin Tiers has only seen roughly twenty five to fifty percent of it’s normal rainfall. It has also been quite windy over the last several days and couple that with dry conditions, you have prime fire enhancing conditions.

“Strong winds. Sometimes you can get concern in the 15 to 25 mile an hour range. But particularly when it is over 25 miles an hour, you get a dry surface, dry and warm surface overall with those strong winds. If a fire happens to set out then with weather conditions fitting those criteria, conditions can become favorable for that fire to spread,” said Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines.

A burn ban has gone into effect starting today.