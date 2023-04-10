ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You don’t always have to break the bank or even go to the supermarket for a healthy and inexpensive meal. According to NPR stores like Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree thrive because they are sometimes the only places families can shop where the prices are affordable.

Having food for sale is a lifeline, especially for the elderly who make up a majority of rural America according to NPR.

With inflation being at an all-time high according to CNBC 64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Even six-figure earners are being stretched too thin, so finding ways to save can help ease that burden.

Dollar General has a variety of meals you can make at home with your family on a budget. For $13.50, I was able to make a Turkey Rueben and feed my family of four. I used Dollar General’s “Better for You Easy Meals.”

Items I used;

Smoked Turkey $4.50

Swiss Cheese $3.00

Wheat Bread $2.00

Thousand Island dressing $3.00

Sauerkraut $1.00

Put some butter on a pan then place your bread, and let it sit on low. Then add your dressing cheese, turkey, sauerkraut, and more dressing for flavor. It only took me about 12 minutes and it turned out delicious.

Influencer “That Lisa Dawn” shows you how low you can go on a budget with plenty of meal recipes to choose from. She went on a quest to buy and make meals for under $15.

Living in a rural area and not having a means of transportation sometimes meant I had to think outside the box just to feed my family. As inflation rises we will all have to think of ways to save and make ends meet.