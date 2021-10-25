Injured hunter rescued in Elmira Monday morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders rescued an injured hunter in the woods alongside I-86 in Elmira on Monday morning.

Town and Country Fire Department was dispatched to the highway one mile east of Route 13 for the hunter with a traumatic leg injury. While responding a motor vehicle accident happened close to the response scene, prompting additional manpower from Elmira Heights, Horseheads, and other first responders.

The injured hunter was carried about three-quarters of a mile out of the woods and taken to a local hospital for care.

