Inmate convicted of assaulting Elmira Correctional officer, causing limb-threatening injury

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been convicted in Chemung County for assaulting an Elmira Correctional Facility officer and causing a limb-threatening injury.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Vincent Meyers was convicted for assault for a June 27, 2019, attack at the facility.

Wetmore says Meyers was fighting with other inmates in the facility when he was placed against a wall to be pat frisked. Meyers resisted the officer and pushed himself off the wall, falling into her and causing the officer to suffer a fractured right lower leg.

The injury required multiple surgeries and the officer is expected to undergo a knee replacement.

The June 27, 2019, attack was one of three inmate incidents at the Elmira Correctional Facility on that day.

The trial began with jury selection on Sept. 20 and concluded with a guilty verdict on Sept. 22.

The defendant was represented by Assistant Public Advocate Mary Gantert, while the People were represented by ADAs E. Gordon Haesloop and Zachary S Persichini.

The trial was presided over by the Honorable Ottavio Campanella, Chemung County Court Judge.