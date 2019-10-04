Inmate pleads guilty to sex crime

(WETM) – William L. Adams Jr, 34, currently a prisoner in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility pled guilty to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, a felony of the first degree.

Adams will be sentenced following a presentence investigation and report.

Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township in 2017.

After serving the sentence for the offense Adams will be required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.