ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Correctional Facility inmate required numerous stitches on his face when he was attacked by a group of fellow inmates last week, and another inmate reportedly dumped urine and feces on a female officer, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.

NYSCOPBA said that on August 3, three inmates attacked another inmate and ignored orders to stop. Another group of inmates also approached the fight and ignored officers’ orders to stop.

Gas was then deployed in the fieldhouse and the inmates stopped fighting, the release from NYSCOPBA said. Video of the attack showed the inmates making slashing motions when they attacked.

The inmate who was attacked had a five-inch cut on his cheek, requiring 18 stitches. NYSCOPBA said no officers were injured in the attack.

However, NYSCOPBA said that on July 30, 2022 an inmate reportedly dumped liquid from a shampoo bottle onto a female officer who was on the bottom floor of a cell block. The liquid smelled like urine and feces, the press release said.

As a result of these incidents, NYSCOPBA once again pointed fingers at the HALT Act that went into place earlier this spring.

“… it is obvious that the legislators who supported this foolish and dangerous legislation have no regard for the men and women who don our uniform every day to keep our communities safe,” NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said. “Nothing will change until the legislature recognize their stance on HALT will lead to someone getting killed.”