Inmates now eligible for COVID vaccine

ELIMRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Many New Yorkers are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and that’s including inmates. A State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that the governor’s vaccine plan violated the constitutional rights of those behind bars by excluding inmates from Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, the category in which people in congregate settings became eligible back in January.
The Governor’s Office says the Department of Corrections began vaccinating inmates and staff last month. Today’s expanded vaccine eligibility includes inmates in both instate and local facilities. 18 News reached out to DOCCS today but they respectfully declined an interview.