Inmates now eligible for COVID vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - While Central New York has the most deer of the state like 18 News brought to you last week, it actually has the fewest bears. However, that doesn't mean a bear sighting is uncommon here in the Southern Tier. 18 News spoke with Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst who shared how to eliminate the risk of a bear encounter this year.

"Our advice this time of year is for people to survey their environment and remove anything that could be perceived as food by bears. Generally that comes in the form of bird seed and garbage. And what we consider to be food, isn't necessarily what bears consider to be food. They are going to find that smelly stinky garbage full of baby diapers and food scraps and consider it yummy. So what we need to do to reduce the conflict of bears is to clean up our space. Make sure we remove bird feeders. We recommend bird feeders come down April 1st and don't come down until December," said Hurst.