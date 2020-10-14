Insert Dad Joke here* Local man continues bringing smiles amidst pandemic through the power of dad jokes

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Sometimes a simple joke can be all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face.

Woody Latour has been bringing smiles to both his community and followers across the globe for the past 200 days.

When the Coronavirus pandemic first began, Latour got the idea from his daughter to start posting a daily dad joke outside of his Haverling Street home located in Bath, New York.

At first, people from as far away as Alabama tuned into his Facebook page daily to see what kind of of eye-rolling, cringy dad joke Woody had for the day.

Now 200 days in, Woody’s jokes have continued to brighten days, but now they are brightening them as far as South Africa and Australia.

Latour says, ” Ever since this story first got picked up we heard from friends in San Diego, Maine, Canadian Provinces like Alberta and Ontario that they saw my story”.

Even locally Latour continues to bring smiles. Local radio station WVIN in Bath has him send them his daily dad joke so that they can air it every morning for their loyal listeners.