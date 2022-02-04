Instant Brands employee wins new car from the company

(L to R) All with Instant Brands: Norm Morse, Maintenance Mechanic – car drawing winner; Cheryl Homan, HR Director; Ben Gardner, Plant Director

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Southern Tier resident became the lucky winner of a new car this week for the work they’ve provided for Instant Brands.

Norman Morse, of Lowman N.Y., and a maintenance mechanic with 32 years of service with Instant Brands, was awarded the vehicle as part of the 2022 attendance recognition drawing.

This is part of Instant Brands’ expanded rewards program that celebrates employees with the best attendance records during the second half of 2021.

“Our plant operations have been running at full capacity during 2021 to meet consumer demand,” said John Lackovic, Vice President, Operations, at Instant Brands, “We very much appreciate the efforts of our colleagues across all of our locations — especially the dedicated team here in Corning.”

Local union representatives were on hand to witness the drawing and to congratulate Morse.

Beyond Corning, Instant Brands will hold car drawings at each of the company’s additional U.S. manufacturing and distribution centers. In the coming months, Instant Brands’ drawings will include employee prizes such as all-inclusive trips.

Instant Brands currently employs more than 400 people at their facility in Corning. The company seeks additional talent to continue meeting consumer demand for its products, including Corelle, made in Corning.

Anyone interested in employment with Instant Brands is welcome to attend a job fair on Friday, Feb. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(L to R): Both with Instant Brands:  Ben Gardner, Plant Director; Norm Morse, Maintenance Mechanic – car drawing winner

