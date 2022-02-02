Instant Brands to hold job fair next week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Instant Brands, popular for brands like CorningWare, Corelle, Instant, Pyrex, and more, will be holding a job fair next week in Corning.

The fair will be held on Friday, Feb. 11., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn at 23 Riverside Drive in Corning.

They will be looking to fill a variety of positions at their flagship plant in Corning, those positions include:

  • Enrty level packing line inspectors
  • Ware handlers
  • Maintenance mechanics
  • Maintenance electritians
  • Electrical engineer technitians

The hiring team will be there to discuss opportunities, as well as share information on benefits and answer any questions.

Applicants may be eligible for a $1500 sign-on after successfully completing a probation period.

All planning on attending the fair must apply online at their website, and upload a resume to the desired position.

