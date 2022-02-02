Instant Brands to hold job fair next week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Instant Brands, popular for brands like CorningWare, Corelle, Instant, Pyrex, and more, will be holding a job fair next week in Corning.

The fair will be held on Friday, Feb. 11., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn at 23 Riverside Drive in Corning.

They will be looking to fill a variety of positions at their flagship plant in Corning, those positions include:

Enrty level packing line inspectors

Ware handlers

Maintenance mechanics

Maintenance electritians

Electrical engineer technitians

The hiring team will be there to discuss opportunities, as well as share information on benefits and answer any questions.

Applicants may be eligible for a $1500 sign-on after successfully completing a probation period.

All planning on attending the fair must apply online at their website, and upload a resume to the desired position.