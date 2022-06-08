(WETM) — The “International Save a Life Tour” is visiting local schools in the Southern Tier to help teach students about safe driving.

The “Save a Life Tour” is a comprehensive, high-impact safe driving awareness program that informs, educates, and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences of distracted or impaired driving.

The program uses several methods for education including: a video presentation, an interactive demonstration with simulators, surveys, and more.

Image of interactive driving simulators. Courtesy: matrixentertainment.com

The tour stopped at Hammondsport High School on June 8 and will stop at Jasper-Troupsburg High School on June 9.

Danielle Kropp, School Counselor at Jasper-Troupsburg Central School, hopes the hands-on experience will help students make good choices when it comes to driving.

“Our hope is by them engaging in this activity, they can see the severe consequences [distracted or impaired driving] can have,” said Kropp. “Hopefully, their peers will watch [other students] try to drive and they will think twice before they get into a car with somebody who is impaired. Or they try to speak up if they are a passenger and [the driver] is picking up their phone.”

Kropp said programs like these are just as important as math and science.

“As educators, we have the ability to leave lasting impacts on our students,” said Kropp. “As a district, we focus on academics because that is important. But, giving [students] basic life skills outside of the academic area is super important. We want them to be productive, safe members of society.”