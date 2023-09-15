STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Interstate 99 in Steuben County may experience a delay in traffic for a paving project beginning early next week.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, Interstate 99 between Exit 6 (Presho) and Exit 11 (Painted Post) will be reduced to single-lane traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. beginning on Monday, Sept. 18.

Short-term and periodic ramp closures are to be expected at Exits 6, 8 and 11 as the work progresses and continues. The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Drivers should be prepared for travel delays and are encouraged to build extra time into their schedule for travel. Work is weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions. To keep up-to-date with travel information, visit www.511NY.org.