Investigation underway after two killed in Chemung fire

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Fire Investigators are continuing an investigation into the cause of a fire that killed two people in the Town of Chemung over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 25, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dinniny Road around 6 a.m. for a structure fire with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival. the house was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The Chemung County Volunteer Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire.

Sheriff’s Investigators worked with the Chemung County Fire Investigation Team and NYS Fire Investigators to investigate the fire.

Two residents of the house, James White, 50, and Marilu White, 65, were killed from smoke inhalation in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.