IPD responds to assault on Hancock Street Monday evening

ITHACA, N.T. (WETM) – 18 News received the following press release late Monday night.

“On Monday, February 21st, 2022 at approximately 9:33 PM Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 200 Block of Hancock Street for a report of an Assault at that location. Upon arrival Officers located a Victim who had sustained wounds to his face and head which are believed to be caused by an air rifle. The Victim stated that immediately prior to the incident he was walking his dog in the area when he was approached by a red sedan traveling southbound on 1st Street. When the red sedan was driving by him the Victim indicated that he heard what sounded to be “rapid fire” shortly after realizing he had been struck in the head and face by either a BB’s or pellets that were fired at him. Same stated that the red sedan continued south on 1st Street towards Cascadilla Street. The Victim was transported to a local hospital for the injuries he sustained. At this time an investigation into this matter is ongoing and as a result no further information will be released. Anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed any part of this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following means. Residents with doorbell cameras or other home surveillance systems are also encouraged to review their footage around the date and time of this incident.”



Those who wish to provide information may do so anonymously if desired.

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips