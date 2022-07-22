AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Happy Friday! It is a noticeably cooler start to the day with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. This will not last as temperatures rise to near 90 today and we are muggy. Today we are mostly sunny. For this afternoon, a disturbance moves in and brings some showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the early evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threats being damaging winds and small hail. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s with mostly clear and dry conditions. For the weekend, the heat and humidity will be the story. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday is a mostly sunny and dry day. A cold front moves in for Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon through the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

That cold front brings lingering showers for Monday but relief from the humidity and temperatures reach back in the 80s for highs. Tuesday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. A frontal system enters from the West on Wednesday bringing the chance for showers. Thursday sees a continuation of those showers and some thunderstorms are possible. We also get muggy again.

Have a great day and stay cool this weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MUGGY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MUGGY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY & HUMID. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & MUGGY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

