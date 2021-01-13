Italian American Veterans Club faces closure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Italian American Veterans Club located on Magee St. in Elmira is facing closure due to the orange zone restrictions in Chemung County.

The commander of the club, Geno Dunn, said that they “may last another month” because of their dwindling finances.

In order to get financial assistance from the government, a business’s employees must be on the payroll. However, since all of the club’s employees volunteer, they do not qualify for financial aid.

“I’ve been involved for 15 years,” said Dunn. “People look forward to the festivals in the summertime and the fish frys on Friday nights. So it does help the community and it is open to the public.”

Starting on Jan 22., the club will offer Friday fish frys for takeout only. They will continue to do this every week leading up to Good Friday on Apr. 2.

If you would like to donate, click the link for their GoFundMe page.