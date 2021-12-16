Ithaca College moves to ‘Orange’ status amid COVID spike

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on campus, Ithaca College is moving to an Orange-level status.

In a December 15 letter to the campus, the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response said that the campus has seen a steadily growing number of cases, especially in the last two days. As a result, the college is updating its status to Orange: Moderate Risk.

However, the college said that final exams will continue as planned to “not interfere with the student learning experience.”

As students go home for break, the letter said that no outside travel to the campus is allowed except to pick up students, and students are encouraged to go directly to their permanent address.

Social gatherings on campus will be suspended until further notice. After dorms close on December 16, anyone permitted to stay on campus for winter break will not be allowed to gather with other individuals in their rooms. The letter said that students should move about on campus to get food or for “solitary outdoor exercise”.

The Library, Fitness Center and Wellness Clinic will also be closed until further notice.

However, the updated status does not change anything for campus employees.

The full letter to the campus community can be read here.