Ithaca Convenience Store owner pleads guilty to Food Stamp Fraud

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has pleaded guilty to federal food stamp fraud at his market store in Ithaca, according to a release sent by the Department of Justice.

Abdul Jalil, 55, admitted that he exchanged food stamp benefits for cash with customers at his store, Ithaca Halal Meat and Grocery.

This resulted in the loss of $120,061 to the government, during the guilty plea, Jalil agreed to pay back the full amount to the government.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 25, 2022, in Albany where Jalil faces up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.