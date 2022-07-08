ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally flooded his cell and “severely assaulted” the corrections officer when the officer handed over cleaning supplies.

The officer was taken to the Cayuga Medica Center for treatment.

Phelan, who was already being held on a Forcible Touching charge from Ithaca, was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-C felony). He was processed and taken back to the jail on $30,000.