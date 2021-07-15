Ithaca man arrested after damaging items at local motel

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On July 11, 2021, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested William McIntosh, age 29 of Ithaca, NY for the felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree. 

Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to report of destroyed items within a room in the Econo Lodge in the village of Lansing. 

An investigation revealed that McIntosh destroyed several items including a tv and several lamps while he was staying at the motel.  He was arrested by troopers then transported to SP Ithaca for processing. 

McIntosh was released on an appearance ticket to the Lansing Town Court on July 20, 2021.

