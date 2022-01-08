Ithaca man arrested after multiple forcible groping incidents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man was arrested after police received multiple forcible groping reports.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m. multiple female victims in two downtown Ithaca businesses reported being forcibly groped by a man.

Information was provided by the witnesses and the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Abraham Phelan.

Phelan was charged with two counts of forcible touching, arraigned in the Ithaca City Court, and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $4,000.00 cash bail.

Ithaca Police believe there may be other victims and/or witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Ithaca Police at (607) 272-9973.